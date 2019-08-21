« IONS Annual Conference Brings Together Scientists & Spiritual Seekers Under One Roof | Main
August 21, 2019
Zen 2.0 Brings Connectedness & Compassion to Kamakura Japan
We are excited to team up with Zen 2.0 as a media partner this year. Based in Kamakura Japan, Zen 2.0 is an international conference on Zen and mindfulness that integrates modern wisdom and diversity into Kamakura's history and traditions. The event hopes to create a “soul connection” for what you could call an "awakening."
The event will take place this September 21-22, 2019 at Kencho-ji (venue name) in Kamakura, which is roughly an hour south of Tokyo along the coast. We feel that their vision is very aligned with our own, which is focused on global consciousness, compassion, spiritual learning and mindfulness. Zen 2.0 values compassion so highly that they list it as their first bullet for what they wish attendees to feel at the conference. In the middle of it all, it's about meeting like-minded people who are on a journey to awaken the magic within while having fun in the process. This Mindful City of Kamakura is surrounded by nature and faces the water, which is nurturing and healing in itself.
Zen 2.0's Theme for 2019: Connectedness
As we enter the Reiwa Era, we are still dealing with the endless deluge of (mis)information from social media, which is adding to the stresses of our daily lifestyles and jobs. Frankly, this has been an issue we have been writing about for years now.
Although we are at the forefront of technology in northern California and I've done my fair share of launching tech start-ups, in the midst of it all, I have seen people losing the things they care about most: connections to the people they care about in their inner circle such as their closest friends and family members. Too consumed with the digital world and finding 'connectedness' online rather than in the flesh, people have begun to suffer.Don't misunderstand the statement -- social media and the ability for us to connect to anyone in the world with a simple button click has brought us tremendous opportunities to connect at a global level, but over the last decade, the over saturation with all things digital has led to imbalance in our lives.
At this year’s Zen 2.0, their hope is that the talks from speakers and their hands-on events and workshops, they want you to realize those truly precious connections you’ve forgotten and reclaim them. Their goal is to create 'connections of the soul' to prepare for an awakening and to support people as they go through that awakening. Bravo --- a conference dedicated to kindness and compassion!!!
Kencho-ji: Over 760 Years OldThe venue this year for Zen 2.0 will be held at Kita-Kamakura’s Kencho-ji, the head temple of the Kencho-ji branch of the Rinzai School of Zen. The first and second Zen 2.0 events have been held at this historic venue that is over 760 years old. Many visitors to Kencho-ji all agree that it possesses an incredible energy and just by setting foot onto the holy grounds of Kencho-ji can really feel the refreshing atmosphere contained within.
Some of the speakers this year include Gengo Akiba Roshi, Keisuke Shimada, Shingo Isihara, Miki Kanamaru, Kazune Uchida, Kyoko "Myokyo" Denda, Madoka Maeno, Genki Shiota, Satoshi Ikeno, Daisuke Yanasawa, Dr. Jeffery A. Martin and others.
"Zen 2.0 will have the privilege of borrowing the sublime energy of Kencho-ji to host an event to impart upon the people of the world the importance of the connections in our hearts."
