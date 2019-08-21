« IONS Annual Conference Brings Together Scientists & Spiritual Seekers Under One Roof | Main

We are excited to team up with Zen 2.0 as a media partner this year. Based in Kamakura Japan, Zen 2.0 is an international conference on Zen and mindfulness that integrates modern wisdom and diversity into Kamakura's history and traditions. The event hopes to create a “soul connection” for what you could call an "awakening."

The event will take place this September 21-22, 2019 at Kencho-ji (venue name) in Kamakura, which is roughly an hour south of Tokyo along the coast. We feel that their vision is very aligned with our own, which is focused on global consciousness, compassion, spiritual learning and mindfulness. Zen 2.0 values compassion so highly that they list it as their first bullet for what they wish attendees to feel at the conference. In the middle of it all, it's about meeting like-minded people who are on a journey to awaken the magic within while having fun in the process. This Mindful City of Kamakura is surrounded by nature and faces the water, which is nurturing and healing in itself.

Zen 2.0's Theme for 2019: Connectedness As we enter the Reiwa Era, we are still dealing with the endless deluge of (mis)information from social media, which is adding to the stresses of our daily lifestyles and jobs. Frankly, this has been an issue we have been writing about for years now. Although we are at the forefront of technology in northern California and I've done my fair share of launching tech start-ups, in the midst of it all, I have seen people losing the things they care about most: connections to the people they care about in their inner circle such as their closest friends and family members. Too consumed with the digital world and finding 'connectedness' online rather than in the flesh, people have begun to suffer. Don't misunderstand the statement -- social media and the ability for us to connect to anyone in the world with a simple button click has brought us tremendous opportunities to connect at a global level, but over the last decade, the over saturation with all things digital has led to imbalance in our lives.

Not only has it led to disconnecting to people we're close to (how often have you seen families or couples out to dinner at a restaurant and they're looking down on their phones rather than talking to EACH other?), but it has led to a disconnection with ourselves.

Even if you don't feel that personally, know that it is something that many feel, both in their personal and professional lives. Whether it's a connection with their children, partner or work colleagues, many people talk about a 'loss' of connection or that its not as deep as they would like. You can certainly embrace technology and the growth and opportunities it brings to many parts of our lives while also embracing a life filled with joy, balance, compassion and connecting in the world of flesh, bones, sweat and tears. It's about showing up holistically and authentically for those we care about most who may need to talk not text. It's about showing up for those in our lives who need a physical hug and simply need to feel another.