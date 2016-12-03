« Exploring the Future of Travel @ TravelTechCon | Main | Improve Your Personal Air with Sprimo »

Note: these are my opinions only based on my experience with the products -- please refer to your dermatologist and/or doctor to see if they're a good fit for your skincare needs and skin type. More information can be found at http://www.osmotics.com/.

What I appreciated most about this sun protector cream is its sheer, natural tints which leave your skin feeling moisturized while adding a nice glow to it. So many of the creams I've tried leave my skin feeling chalky and oily -- this one can be used alone, under or mixed with foundation as well. I also love the fact that it's oil-free and comes in three different shades (light/medium and dark) and if one isn't perfect, you can get two shades and mix them. Unlike most sunscreens, you don't have that unpleasant film that you often get on your skin, which is something we particularly liked.

Clothing by Craghoppers

Caledon Jacket,

We also liked the droop neck (shown below in dark blue/navy) which has a sleek and elegant look and is made from the same material as the rest of the line with a 96% MicroModal and 4% Lycra split. They also have soft luxe style pants, which are designed to be worn as a pant or you can pair it with a Body Bark top as a pajama set or with the Body Bark Robe. Super comfy, they make great travel pants as well. They're made from 95% MicroModal and 5% Lycra. They're all machine washable but they recommend hanging them to dry. More info including how to order atWethis brand! The namedoesn't quite sound like a shoe brand when you first hear the name, but it's because of it's long history around comfort and wellness. Their mission? To literally create the healthiest shoes on the market today. Let's just say that they're so comfy, it feels like you're wearing slippers. They offer casual, dress, sandal, athletic and therapeutic footwear for both men and women and all styles use their cutting edge technologies and are all about customization and adjustability. Originally known for the landmark development of arch supports and medically-oriented footcare products, Aetrex is known for their PURE comfort but also great design, a rarity to find both in one shoe. Aetrex is also renowned for its over-the-counter Lynco Orthotics that are recognized as the #1 orthotic system on the market which means that they are often recommended by doctors and pedorthists -- what a more perfect shoe brand for travelers, right? While we focus on boots in our Holiday Guide because of the 'season,', please note that we put their sandals to the test during a family travel trip in August, so be sure to check out our review . One of our favorites is thefor women, which comes in a few different color combo choices: barley, black and merlot (shown below). The Skyler is styled with a classic lace-up with incredibly soft leathers and a chic and trendy design. To top it off, the boot has a soft fabric lining and plush memory -- they very well may be the most comfortable boots you'll ever wear. Thewas another favorite. This trendy ankle boot has a burnished toe and a stacked leather heel, with a ton of comfort built in like every other model Aetrex makes. In addition to the warm cognac color (my personal fave), the boot also comes in Iron, Black and Merlot. I love the side zip, side stretch panel and soft fabric linings, all of which makes it SO comfy and easy on the feet, which is perfect when you're walking for hours on end sightseeing in your favorite urban destination. There's also rubber outsole for traction and a reasonably sized two inch heel -- no need to be in pain while looking stylin', at least not anymore. We love their variations!! Theis a lovely soft brown suede but is light-weight, easy to clean, and water-resistant for challenging weather situations, all of which make them a perfect choice for avid travelers. They also have certified slipresistant soles, which make them safe in slippery conditions when you're on the road -- think rainy European city in the dead of winter. Aetrex’s “Healthy 3” is incorporated in each style of their boot or shoe. They're our favorite shoe brand this year -- bravo Aetrex and team! More information including how to order can be found on their website atInterestingly enough, we had a few watches in our Holiday Gift Guide last year but only one gem this year:We've been mesmerized by the authenticity of wooden grain watches for over a year now and only just got around to getting a top notch brand in this season. While there are a growing number of wooden grain watches, we LOVE the styles coming out of Original Grain. Have a look and you'll see why! Truth be told, there are more options for men but they are so elegant and so beautiful, we couldn't help but want to dive in. Each watch is handcrafted from a variety of sustainably sourced exotic hardwood from around the world. We also love that with Trees for the Future Non-Profit Organization, they plant ten trees for each watch sold, which provides both food and jobs people around the globe. Bravo bravo! Our favorites out of the men's line are their Ebony wood in black and Vera Wood (both are decadent and so worth having as an accompaniment to your wardrobe!!) And, how about this Zebrawood Rosegold watch out of their women's Minimalist line? OKAY, so they may not offer as many options for women as they do for men, but with a watch option this gorgeous, who needs a huge variety? The watch also comes in Ebony/Gold, Rosewood & Chrome and Dark Ebony & Gold....all of them decadent, luxurious, and chic! The above Zebrawood Rosegold is my favorite pick and it comes in a natural Zebrawood Bezel with an ultra sleek 40 mm case with scratch resistant Mineral Crystal Glass and uses a Japanese Miyota Quartz Movement for time. I love the premium cognac brown Italian leather band and despite my wide range of watches and leather bands, I love the subtly of this style and have found myself wearing it continuously through the holiday season. A huge two thumbs up! For more information, to view their selection for both men and women visit their website atLast season, we tested a few items out from Craghoppers and love the brand, particularly for men's active clothing -- our favorites are their waterproof and seasonal jackets as well as their long sleeve button up shirts for more durable travel. Take a look at this fabulous jacket they refer to as thewhich is both stylin' and functional. The coat is a blend of knit-look acrylic wool blend fabric with peached elbow and shoulder patches and it comes in a sophisticated olive green and in soft gray blue. You can get the Caledon jacket in olive moss on Amazon, as well as their slate gray one. Bravo too for their shirts as well, our favorite being the Kiwi Trek Long Sleeved Shirt. They offer a number of women's external gear as well, from jackets and fleeces to long sleeve shirts and pants. We loved their Pro Lite Pull Over with a zip, which is a great choice for that layer of insulation when conditions are rough. The light blue is oh so lovely (they call it Lagoon) and goes with pretty much anything you'd need to pair with it in your wardrobe -- great for those road trips or when you head skiing this season. It's also available in a rosy pink and a red as well and is made from super-light yet highly efficient micro-fleece fabric for added warmth.

There's so much to love about this brand. First off, they have uniquely engineered insoles that are a blend of natural latex and cork that are designed to replicate the shape of the foot, just like the footprint we leave when walking the sand. This is one of the reasons they are so incredibly comfortable, which is a godsend for travelers. Each shoe has Hallux support, an elevated footbed center, great arch support, deep heel indentation, great flexibility, durability and shock absorption and a Latex sponge layer. One of our favorites among the men's shoe line is the ever so comfortable but also stylish Naot MAGNATE, which is a deep rich brown/black leather laceup wingtip shoe.

Handpainted treatments on Naot’s new Handcrafted Collection create a one-of-a-kind look and each pair is a little unique since they are individually made. The shoe has a padded heel cup and tongue for even extra comfort. The Magnate has padded technical lining in the front for comfort and moisture absorption. Naot's removable, anatomic cork and latex footbed is wrapped in pampering suede and molds to the shape of the foot with wear. The shoes in Naot's Executive Collection features a 1.75" TPR sole with a metal shank and they use a hand-sewn strobel construction making it strong and extremely flexible.

If you want something a little more elegant but also comfortable, Naot has you covered, from clogs and slip on's to sandals and boots. If you want a flat boot for long urban walks, then check out one of my favorites in that style, the Naot LEVANTO , which is an ankle boot with laces that comes in three flexible colors: desert, dark brown and gray. This style has a pull tab to ease entry and a padded tongue for extra comfort and they're a delight to wear. This boot also has padded technical lining for comfort, warmth and extra moisture absorption. Below the boot is shown in desert. We strongly recommend these extremely well made shoes that cater to both men and women - two thumbs up! Based in Israel, we love that they pay such close attention to a combination of comfort, quality and style. Enables natural hold of the big toe, prevents the foot from slipping forward and improves the foot’s hold on the shoe. Their Hallux support enables natural hold of your big toe, prevents your foot from slipping forward and improves your foot’s hold on the actual shoe. An elevated footbed center helps to release pressure in the joints of the central part of the foot whereas their Arch Support enables the weight of the body to be correctly distributed which helps to reduce pressure generated by the spinal column and joints. Their deep heel indentation helps the body’s balance and maintains the natural shape of the pad of the heel that protects your heel bone. Give them a try before your next trip. More details at https://www.naot.com.

The women's KEDMA from Naot is a similar style but a little more feminine looking. I love the contrasting leathers of this shoe. Like it's male wing tip version, this style has a heel cup for stability and support which is great when you want to take those long city walks. Naot's removable, anatomic cork and latex footbed is wrapped in microfiber and& leather and as mentioned above, it molds to the shape of the foot with wear.

This clothing brand is a new one for us, one we only discovered recently although they've apparently been around for over forty years. They focus on reliable and durable clothing for tennis, golf, yoga and active lifestyles. They tout that their big value add is providing a great "fit" and high quality materials that last. Their tops, bottoms, dresses, and outerwear are thoughtfully designed to flatter many body types, and I'd argue that they do so with elegant and sophisticated designs, one of the things that really stood out for us. Rarely does elegant and sophisticated meet great fit, quality, durability and work for adventure and "play." They offer their lines by activity (golf, tennis, athleisure, college and so on) as well as by color palettes to make it easier for planning purposes. For example, the have a wide range of collections to choose from depending on the look you want, including Garnet Red, Imperial Purple, Belaire Blue, Allure Red, Pure Gold, Peony, Mauritius and Alegro. Fun and stylish is at the core of their look and feel as you can see and take note of their classic styling throughout.

They have outerwear too, including some great jackets and vests. From fashionable quilted jackets with stylish snap flap pockets and vests in black, white, and truffle colors to sun protection tops and golf and tennis outfits, there's plenty to choose from this holiday season. We tested out one of their oh so cute tennis outfits which can be used for multiple purposes and a pair of their yoga work out pants. We love that their active wear has UPF 40+ built in, which blocks roughly 98% of harmful UV rays, a great feature for avid travelers an d outdoor adventure enthusiasts.

Below, their Kiki yoga pants - oh so fun and elegant. We love the sophisticated design and fit of these but also the creativity in the pattern.

By Dr. Martin Hart and Skye Alexander , think of this book as your own personal encyclopedia of specific meditations for physical, emotional, and spiritual health and healing. They offer 100 techniques to beat stress, improve health and create happiness in just minutes a day. A lot of people avoid meditation because they think there’s ‘something’ to learn, or they won’t “get it” fast enough, or they’re too busy or too frustrated when they start to meditate and start to get antsy real quickly. I’d fall into the latter category more than the others quite frankly, even though I have meditated over the years with success. What defines a successful meditation session? I define it this way: do I feel a little calmer and more prepared to deal with the stresses I get hit with on a regular basis after meditating, even if its for ten minutes?

Tail Activewear fabrics work to wick moisture away from the body, keeping you dry and comfy, which is a huge plus for those who sweat a lot when they exercise. We love the material of the stretchy yoga pants that I have also worn for a couple of Elliptical workouts as well. They're great at holding their shape, which I can't say about a lot of work out gear I've tried over the years. All of their clothing can be machine-washed and dried as well. Bravo and two thumbs up! More information including how to order can be found atA new shoe line for us is King & Stone which operates a little differently than your traditional model of purchasing a solo pair of shoes. They focus on men and offer a subscription model so you don't need to think about shoes for your wardrobe -- they do it for you. For example, when you subscribe to King & Stone, you receive your first pair of shoes right away. Then every season (Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter), you can choose one new pair from a highly curated selection of styles and you can skip or cancel at any time. Seasonal subscriptions cost $75, broken up into $25 a month payments. We fell in love with their designs instantaneously and there are so many great styles to choose from, ranging from more casual and comfy to more chic and dressy, depending on your needs. Great for travelers is their Caelbad lace up shoe. We loved their MALACHITE from this line, which comes in a stunning Forest Green Suede, sure to go with a variety of outfits when you're on the road given its neutral shade. Take a look at its multicolored cotton lining and its white rubber sole has a star pattern on bottom. Although we haven't had a chance to try our favorite pair out yet, take a look at this stunning Runo shoe in Cobalt dark blue, also suede, with dark brown detail and a tan rubber sole. Oh so stunning! Bravo for Blade & Blue shirts for men, all of which are made in the states for those who care about quality -- they work with master craftsmen whose family has been making shirts since the 1950's -- how cool is that? They tout their they sources premium Japanese fabrics from some of the finest textile mills in the world and that they take great care to work on just the right fit. In other words, their designs provide extra room in the chest and shoulders but is then slightly nipped at the waist so it's more flattering than standard shirts. Focus on design is what they're all about as well as comfort. For example, the height of the collars are slightly trimmed so it's a little sharper and more modern than classic designs. The shirts are made with an interior cuff trim; a navy herringbone tape is tucked just inside the sleeve cuffs -- oh so stunning. Love the attention to detail. Also the slimmer center placket shape of their shirts is sewn in with a stitch right at the edge of the placket. This technique creates a more streamlined look and eliminates the distracting, 'rumpled' effect that occurs with so many other shirts. So cool. The Lucas shirt was our favorite: a design with geometric circles in a deep navy color made from 100% fine cotton. The shirt is trimmed is trimmed with white marbled buttons and and as mentioned above, navy herringbone tape. Their short sleeve shirts are amazing as well. Take a look at their Japanese Indigo Blue short sleeve shirt -- we love this deep and rich color and the fun horizontal stripes that are classic but with a whole lotta creativity as well. For more information and how to order, check outOkay, so we're not new to Bluff -- in fact, we reviewed them two years ago for the first time and Anthony absolutely loved them, so much so that he started asking me about them again in early November. The conversation went something like this: "Hey, any idea what's happening with the Bluff guys? Do they have anything new out? You know that they're still my 'go to' pants for every trip." Hmmm. "No, I didn't know that," I responded. He proceeded to pull an unwrinkled pair of his dark gray very worn Bluffs out of his bag and I couldn't help but laugh. Men and women pack so differently I couldn't help but think and yet, I have to admit how jealous I was at how SMOOTH his pants were despite the fact that they had been bunched up in his bag for four days. And so, we decided to test out their latest -- after all, we already have a true believer on our team. Two years in the making, Bluff's Chinos are built for life on the go and they come in Charcoal, Stone, Blue, Khaki, and Gold. Designed to look and feel just like cotton, they are constructed with a distinct stretch that allows them to bend and move with your every step and yes, Anthony tested them out again on a long weekend trip since we didn't have more time before this guide was slated to be published. They're 100% technical, breathable quick-dry polyester with nylon pockets and just like the previous pairs we reviewed, they dried quickly and YAY, no wrinkles. They have a hidden internal security pocket that is zipped up and out of view (we LOVE this for avid travelers), and a rear zippered pocket sized for an oversized travel wallet. Also a great godsend for travelers is their discrete side pocket storage which fits passports and most smartphones as well as a hidden loop to clip keys or a security badge inside your front pocket. We also love that they're all manufactured in the states and are machine washable. These guys started with traditional style pants inThey're rugged yet refined, which is one of the things that Anthony loved most about them and yet they're super lightweight and wrinkle resistant. They're also built to ward off stains, and thrive in the heat which is great when you're heading to those super hot destinations. Their pockets, like the Chinos, are hidden and secure and have a side pocket for your phone, passport or other gadgets. The other great thing about their traditional pants is that they come in a ton of colors, including dark and light gray, khaki, velvet brown, black and navy blue as shown below, which is the latest pair we opted to review this season. A huge thumbs up for their great range of colors and the addition of their Chino line. Truth be told, we love them both and would recommend ordering one of each for your upcoming travel needs. We remain fans of this brand two years later and couldn't recommend them enough as a great travel buy. More information including how to order can be found over atThey now also offer shorts, blazers and shirts although we haven't tested those out yet -- maybe later this year. Watch these guys - they're doing great things!!Most diffusers work by heating the essential oils and the Aroma 360 folks take a different approach. Since essential oils are very delicate and volatile, they tout that the therapeutic benefits are destroyed when they are heated, as well as their ability to disperse well in large areas. The molecules fall as they come in contact with the cool air, shortening the life of the scent. We’ve been playing around with one of thediffusers, which uses cold air diffusion. They offer a variety of models, so you can select one that best works for the amount of space you have and they come in both silver and black. Theis larger and the most robust solution is the one they callwhich will scene every square inch of space via a HVAC system. We tested out the Mini 360, which works with open areas of up to 600 square feet. It is compact enough to put anywhere, especially since it’s tall and slender — only 2.5 inches in diameter and 12.2 inches tall. More info atI only learned about just how poor most of the indoor air quality is in places where we spend the most time this past year when I did some consulting work for Singapore based company uHoo, which is the most advanced air and toxin air detector out there right now. The amount of research that has been done is extraordinary and at the end of reading through dozens of articles, I couldn't help but think -- why is this information so unknown among general consumers? Quite frankly, it's astonishing and shocking that you don't know the quality of the air in your kid's school, your office or even in your own home. When you want cleaner air in your surrounding environment, the HEPA Oscillating Tower HEPA cleaner from HoMedics is a great solution. A powerful tool for ridding your environment of pet hair and dander, pollen, smoke and dust, the HEPA Air Cleaner with UV-C is engineered to make the air in your home cleaner, fresher and healthier. The UV-C light kills bacteria and viruses, and the easy to clean HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of airborne contaminants. It includes PetPlus odor filters remove litter box odor, wet dog smell and other household odors and their pre-filter captures hair, fur, and large fibers. Here's what we loved: its whisper-quiet motorized oscillation, a very useful three air purifying speed control, a 12 hour timer (useful for busy people) and a great filter replacement indicator (useful for forgetful and busy people like me) and a Smoke CADR. As for what we didn't love, there really wasn't anything, except for the fact that I wish it was a little smaller -- bear in mind we live in a city, so I wish everything was smaller except for my closet space. In the box, you get the Air Cleaner, two True HEPA Filters, a back grill cover, two Odor Filters, and a Pre-filter. A must have device for anyone who suffers from asthma, allergies or suffers any kind of discomfort from dust. I don't know about you, but I find that the dust in our house is worse than it's ever been, so being able to simply turn this gizmo on and let it handle the toxins and particles in the air so you can breathe better is a godsend. What can I say? It's a perfect holiday gift! Available on Amazon , you can get one for less than $200 -- after all, isn't your health worth it? Breathing deeply can lower your blood pressure, just as you can diffuse anger by learning how to disconnect the buttons that trigger that anger, just two of the things they cover in the book. Have performance anxiety? We’ve all been there — they offer techniques to get you through. There’s an a section on building sexual energy. You can use meditation to exercise your brain to improve concentration and focus, recover lost memories and emotions, heal the loss of a loved one, attract what you designer while you sleep, and even how to use crystals to attract prosperity in your life. Be open to their suggestions rather than fight them and you’ll find a whole new world will open up to you, whether its dealing with any of the things I mention here, reclaiming your self worth, which we all lose from time to time, learn how to forgive, unblock your creativity, or how to literally turn off other people’s judgments. For more information and to order.

I love finding companies with products that are creative and fun especially with an interesting founder and story behind it. Magic Carpet Yoga Mats Founder and Designer Sophie Leininger grew up in California and Hawaii and apparently loves talking to the moon at night. Sophie now wanders the globe collecting stories and carpets to paint and weave into your daily yoga practice. Her hand-painted designs range from palatial Persian carpets to hand-woven tent coverings and each have their own story. She uses sustainable printing technologies and you'll be thrilled to know that each mat is tested latex, phthalate, lead free, and is child safe -- they even offer yoga mats for kids.

Another important point to note is that their mats are printed with very durable eco-friendly inks and don't ever run so can be used for Bikram/Hot Yoga without having to worry about color bleeds. And, the designs are ever so colorful and ever so fabulous -- have a look!

Magic Carpet Yoga Mats also carries a variety of fun and colorful yoga bags that are handmade and sewn from vintage Guatemalan huipils in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala. Proceeds from these bags go directly to the Konojel Community Center, which provides nutritious meals to 60 local children - bravo! Each piece is 100% handmade and one of a kind. The colors, symbols and textures reflect a form of expression, a story, a visual language unique to the region. Bags are lined and feature a large pocket with beautiful detail stitching on the inside to store your wallet, keys, phone, crystals and other on-the-way-to class goodies. Straps are adjustable and the soft fabric is very comfortable to wear and because they're soft, they can easily fold up in your luggage, which was a plus for us as a "travel-friendly" find. Bag measures 28" long and 6.5" in diameter and 100% cotton.

You'll learn that we're huge fans of Aromatherapy around here if you read us often enough or follow our social media feeds. Edens Garden essential oils can be used for a myriad of purposes, from incorporating them with other ingredients for oily hair, as a shampoo, perfume, a hair serum for split ends, as a nail strengthener, for stretch marks, a skin toner, acne or clogged pores. Essential oils can also help with things like cold sores, blisters, tired feet or as a hand sanitizer.

While we could have included this brand in the Beauty section of this guide, we love the health impact that essential oils can have when used on a regular basis. Note that we are not suggesting that they will aid a particular ailment or disease (I'm not a doc) so check with your own healthcare practitioner on what they best suggest for you as each individual responds to things differently. Their bottled blends serve a range of uses for everything from releasing anxiety to promoting flawless skin.

I have always loved lavender essential oil for relaxation which you can put in a diffuser or toss a little on a damp cloth and breathe it in before going to bed. They offer a variety of options from mixed blends to pure individual oils, like Lime, Pine, Rosemary, Lavender, Sandalwood, Pachouli, Sage and more. All have their merits and benefits. A few examples they offer in their literature for wellness include using lavender, coconut oil and honey as a face wash, a combination of Neroli, Sandlewood, Sweet orange, vanilla, EGCO and cane sugar as a sugar scrub, using Bergomot, Vetiver, and Jojoba on your wrists and temples when facing anxiety, or massaging a mix of Caraway, Grapefruit, Peppermint and EGCO on the stomach when faced with indigestion issues. They also suggest that Vanilla Jasmine or Rose Geranium can uplift your spirits, Ginger and Grapefruit can energize you, Clementine and Peppermint can help with fatigue and coffee oil, Neroli and ECGO can help with aging fine lines. Yes, really. I can't speak to whether this works or not since I didn't try it, but I'm game.

They focus on high quality pure oils (also called base oils), which can help dilute and enhance essential oils so you can obtain great results. While they also offer roll-ons, gift sets and even oils for kids, their selection of single oils is significant -- they've curated 135 single oils, so there's plenty to choose from depending on your need or desire. We loved the diversity of their offerings that have so many use cases.

If you want clarity of the mind, they suggest inhaling breaths of Frankincense before bed time and spiritual Spikenard while meditating. Cassia and Myrrh can be used to scent garments and sheets and Lime, Grapefruit, Bergamot or Lemongrass with a little water is great for wiping down the fridge or freezer and freshening it up. Want a natural disinfectant when you're traveling? Edens Garden suggests a blend of Eucalyptus, Lemon and Pine oils, along with 1 ounce of white vinegar to a 2 ounce spray bottle and voila! Lemon, Lavender or Blood Orange can refresh a sponge and Lavender with baking soda can be used as a carpet deodorizer. More information including all of their offerings can be found at www.edensgarden.com.

Okay, so who doesn't have aches and pains somewhere on their body, especially after a long flight or car drive? I tend to hold it all in my neck and shoulders, so the Quad Action Shiatsu Kneading neck and shoulder massage by HoMedics is a godsend. The massager has heat as well which helps to give even deeper deep kneading shiatsu and vibration massage to loosen those tight muscles. The integrated control puts you in control of your massage experience.

What I liked most was the ability to leave it strapped around my neck while I was sitting at the computer which is when I feel pain the most. You can choose between a deep kneading shiatsu massage, soothing vibration massage or a combination of both. The three speed settings allow you to select the intensity of the massage experience. We also love the added heat which not all products of this type have as a feature -- a huge bravo to the HoMedics team!

There's a cool reverse feature which allows you to change the massage direction, similar to what you would experience with a live masseuse. There's also a useful carrying handle as well, which is particularly useful when you're traveling. This is a a must buy for those long drives and you can even get it on Amazon.

The Ellia essential aroma diffuser is one of our favorite new toys, although it's so much more than a toy. We've tested out a few diffusers and frankly, they're all fabulous, work well and do what they say they're going to do -- we're huge fans of essential oils and diffusers since they can really help relax you during stressful times. The Ellia aroma diffuser is a little different in that it combines essential oils, music and color, all exuding from a round white container that looks like a bit of a pumpkin with holes in it. Through the holes, different shades of colored light come through -- soft purples and pinks for relaxing, or blues and greens which tend to be more energizing. You can also set it to a subdued off white if you'd like or simply choose to turn the color off altogether. The sound options are also varied, so if one meditative song doesn't work for you, you can change it to another one and adjust the volume depending on your needs.

We tested it out with their Fight It blend, which we simply added to the bottom of the diffuser -- they suggest around 5-7 drops per experience. Like many diffusers on the market today, it includes a remote. They tout that the run time is around ten hours continuously or up to 20 hours intermittently. It's a bit larger than we anticipated at nearly seven inches long and five inches high. The materials are a combination of ceramic and wood and it needs to plugged in, so you are somewhat limited as to where you can use it. That said, any living room or bedroom seems like the perfect spot or wherever you spend most of your time.

Our Ellia kit came with an Essential Oil starter set of three bottles, two blends and a single orange oil, which is cleansing, purifying, uplifting and refreshing. The two blends include something they call Fight It, which is great for seasonal support when your immune system is feeling compromised. It contains a blend of orange, clove, cinnamon, cardamon, eucalyptus and rosemary. Their Tune In blend includes essential oils of lemon, basil, rosemary, peppermint, and clary sage, which is great for clarifying, centering and harmonizing. While we didn't test it out, I love the blend they call Let Go, which is a relaxation blend, a great one for meditation and concentration. Their Go Blend infuses lavender, basil, mint, marjoram and cypress. Bravo! And, it's also available on Amazon, making it easy for those last minute holiday purchases.

How cool is this? More tranquil relaxation awaits you with the EnviraScape Silver Springs Relaxation Fountain, also by HoMedics. They mix sleek shades of silver and black with a bed of natural river rocks in an Asian inspired design. We've never taken a look at fountain products and I've personally been wanting to see if they affect your mood on a regular basis, or.....not! Imagine having the soothing, relaxing and serene sounds of water trickling down the fountain while you're working at your computer during the day? I figured it had to make a difference and given how stressed the holidays can be, I turned both the fountain on AND the Ellia diffuser in my office for three days straight -- win win! Need I say more? Let's just say that I'm planning to incorporate both into my regular work day as a way to keep things into balance. What a great gift for the holidays -- what we even love more is that it works for either sex and a myriad of ages as well.

They also incorporate light into the product, so there's a soft reflection of the natural flow of fresh running water down three layers - LOVE this feature! It's small enough to fit on most tabletops (we also tested it outside on our patio) so convenient for smaller homes and apartments as well. It's available on Amazon for under $30.

iRobot Roomba Vacuum

love, love, love

my favorite pick

iRobot's Roomba

Roomba 980

NetGear Routers/Modems Let's face it -- NetGear isn't a new brand to the market and if you've ever been in the market for a router, no doubt you've been introduced a NetGear and may even be using one. We love the new Nighthawk Cable Modem , which is a router and modem baked into one which not only saves time, but money since you get the value of two devices in one -- this is also great for small spaces as well. Nighthawk X8 is another choice from NetGear if you only want to go with a router and this gem is incredibly fast. It's gotten rave reviews and this tri-Band WiFi and Quad Stream performance boosts X8's combined wireless speeds to up to 5.3Gbps. A whole lotta wow speed for those who care about improved reliability, are gaming or like us, want to be connected in the back of our outdoor patio. Four external Active Antennas plus four internal antennas amplify the WiFi range and six gigabit Ethernet ports means even more wired devices can connect to the router making it a great option for families or households with multiple devices. Their port aggregation 2 ports can combine to double maximum wired speeds as well which is worth noting for the technical among you. Let's face it -- NetGear isn't a new brand to the market and if you've ever been in the market for a router, no doubt you've been introduced a NetGear and may even be using one. We love the new, which is a router and modem baked into one which not only saves time, but money since you get the value of two devices in one -- this is also great for small spaces as well. One thing to note however is that because we had a separate router and modem initially, it took a little more work to set up a combo unit initially. That said, once you have it set up, it purrs along beautifully. I called Comcast (our provider) to tell them about a new modem since they need to validate it in their system for you to be up and running. Later, I learned that this can be done seamlessly (and quickly I might add), online. We did a second run with it just to see the difference and it saved us about 30 minutes of time, so we recommend going the online route if you can. You'll need to have the registration number and model number and once you enter it, you're good to go. The NetGear unit provides you with a Wifi SSID name which is usually NetGear and a number or series of numbers. It's worth noting that your SSID name can be changed instantaneously which we did of course. If you are running a wireless printer, you'll want to add the new SSID name to the printer as well so they can talk to each other. In our case, we tested it out with both a Brother and Epson printer, the latter of which is included in this guide, and it took less than five minutes to get it connected to the new wifi network. You can get the Nighthawk Cable Modem over on Amazon for around $200 which is a great deal when you consider the fact that you get the router and modem together. Two thumbs up! Theis another choice from NetGear if you only want to go with a router and this gem is incredibly fast. It's gotten rave reviews and this tri-Band WiFi and Quad Stream performance boosts X8's combined wireless speeds to up to 5.3Gbps. A whole lotta wow speed for those who care about improved reliability, are gaming or like us, want to be connected in the back of our outdoor patio. Four external Active Antennas plus four internal antennas amplify the WiFi range and six gigabit Ethernet ports means even more wired devices can connect to the router making it a great option for families or households with multiple devices. Their port aggregation 2 ports can combine to double maximum wired speeds as well which is worth noting for the technical among you. You can also get the Nighthawk X8 for about $350 and it makes a great gift for the holidays, especially if you haven't upgraded your router in awhile.

The HumanCharger , which gives you UV-free, blue-enriched white light when you need it most. http://humancharger.com and to Isn’t it true that we tend to feel better when we spend time in a sunny environment. Sunshine gives us Vitamin D and C and boosts our energy levels, lifts our moods and helps us perform at our best. That said, we need to be careful about over exposure and make sure we’re always plastered with SPF. When you travel between time zones, days and seasons, simply put — you just don’t get enough light. We tested outwhich gives you UV-free, blue-enriched white light when you need it most. HumanCharger helps you be in sync all the time and helps you feel more energized. Exposure to light helps maintain the rhythm of our natural body clock. HumanCharger uses effective light therapy that will have you feeling clear and bright on those long haul flights. The product reduces the need for excess sleep, and reduces food cravings associated with jet lag, tiredness and low energy levels. The rechargeable battery lasts for two weeks at a time and features a sleek design with one-button functionality and comes in either silver or black. More information atand to order one here

Dyson V6 Absolute Dyson cleaners are known for their “super suction” and have a variety of stand-up models, including cordless models. Dyson machines now have smaller multiple cyclones than ever before, which create greater centrifugal forces and capture more microscopic dust (this is critical if you have allergies) than any other cyclones. Those if you who have had to push one of those heavy vacuums around know, they’re clunky, hard to move around and can’t make it under tough to reach spots. The Dyson v6 Absolute is a little different in that you move it a bit like a push mower. A Dyson Ball machine is different in that it rides on a ball, pivoting on a single point, which allows the machine to move in any direction. That’s the first godsend but once you get down to different models, there’s a whole lot more. Dyson cleaners are known for their “super suction” and have a variety of stand-up models, including cordless models. Dyson machines now have smaller multiple cyclones than ever before, which create greater centrifugal forces and capture more microscopic dust (this is critical if you have allergies) than any other cyclones. Those if you who have had to push one of those heavy vacuums around know, they’re clunky, hard to move around and can’t make it under tough to reach spots. Theis a little different in that you move it a bit like a push mower. A Dyson Ball machine is different in that it rides on a ball, pivoting on a single point, which allows the machine to move in any direction. That’s the first godsend but once you get down to different models, there’s a whole lot more. Photo credit: DigitalTrendss One of the coolest parts about this upright machine which comes apart, is that it’s cordless, the first godsend for avid travelers. It’s very quick to get through one room, largely because it IS cordless and because it’s much lighter than traditional stand-up vacuum cleaners. There’s also a lot of options to choose from when cleaning, including a soft roller cleaner head, which is invented for hard floors, another feature that we love! The soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously.

http://www.dyson.com and More information can be found at More information on them can be found atand here to order one

We love this printer for its myriad of fabulous features and benefits, including its revolutionary cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill supersized ink tanks -- bravo! It actually comes with up to two years (yes, really) of ink in the original box, which already offers a huge cost savings off traditional printers. Imagine enough ink to print up to 11,000 black/8,500 color pages, which is equivalent to about 50 ink cartridge sets. They also offer up to 80% on ink with low-cost replacement bottles.

The Epson ET-4550 is wireless of course, so you can print remotely from other rooms in the house -- it even works from our back garden, which is super convenient and of course, it works from smart tablets and smartphones as well. Powered by PrecisionCore, it's also quite a speedy printer and the output is laser-quality black text. As someone who manages a lot of projects, I loved the fact that it also features auto 2-sided printing and has a 150-sheet paper capacity. What we didn't mention yet is that this workforce printer which is useful for busy people at home, photographers and those on the go, is MULTI-PURPOSE and has it all in one machine: copying, scanning, faxing and printing.

auto 1-sided to 2-sided, fit-to-page, automatic reduction and enlargement (25 - 400%), ID Copies, the ability to collate and adjust the copy density. Although we have a portable scanner which is pretty useful, this machine offers a color flatbed / ADF scanner built in with an optical resolution of 2,400 dpi. For the real techies among you, their scanner bit depth is 48-bit color input / 24-bit color output and the fax speed is up to 33.6 Kbps. In layman's terms, that's about 3 seconds per page and it has a memory of up to around 100 pages. You can also save speed dials in the system as well up to about 60 in total, more than you'd likely ever need. Two thumbs up!! For more information, check out http://www.Epson.com and to order, The Copy Speed for black ink is around 11 ISO cpm and for color, is 5.5 ISO cpm. Copy features includeuto 1-sided to 2-sided, fit-to-page, automatic reduction and enlargement (25 - 400%), ID Copies, the ability to collate and adjust the copy density. Although we have a portable scanner which is pretty useful, this machine offers a color flatbed / ADF scanner built in with an optical resolution of 2,400 dpi. For the real techies among you, their scanner bit depth is 48-bit color input / 24-bit color output and the fax speed is up to 33.6 Kbps. In layman's terms, that's about 3 seconds per page and it has a memory of up to around 100 pages. You can also save speed dials in the system as well up to about 60 in total, more than you'd likely ever need. Two thumbs up!! For more information, check outand to order, click here

We're also new to the Lucid Audio line so we decided to take a look at their Amped Wireless Bluetooth Headphones , which has recessed volume control of ambient sound. The sound activated compression activates to protect from loud harmful noises (NRR 21 dB). We love this feature btw. What else is cool is their 9x hearing enhancement, which is great for music lovers and audio gurus alike. They also have omni-directional microphones built-in to the headset and it has a nice blue/black combo design -- stylish but also sophisticated.

We also love the fact that they fold up and are very compact, which all avid travelers know, is a godsend feature. The headphones are also very comfy -- they have ultra low profile ear cups, which makes it more form fitting (great for ensuring the best sound quality and protection) and there's also built in high definition speakers - two thumbs up! And, we love the two color tone design. It's reasonably priced, makes for a great gift anytime of year and is available over on Amazon.

Also from Lucid Audio, the very cool wireless neckband combined with a wireless audio streamer kit is a great choice for travelers.

You can control the volume of your music, TV show or game separately and outside of ambient sounds (how cool is that right?). They accomplish this with their patent pending (for the early adopter geeks out there) AMPED technology. You can tune into high definition audio without losing awareness of your surroundings or missing a phone call and their Sound Activated Compression instantly protects from harmful outside noise. Also nifty is their ergonomic fingertip controls which allow you to answer phone calls, adjust volume of your audio, outside conversations and ambient sounds, as well as pause or play music on the fly, directly from the neckband.

Like the headset, omni-directional microphones on each side of the neckband which enhance the quality of phone calls and there's separate microphones located within each earbud detect so you can amplify ambient sounds to whatever best works for you. Yup, and it has HD speakers as well which gives you a sweet sound across a wide frequency range. The neckband comes with an integrated rechargeable battery which provides ten hours of uninterrupted use, although we didn't have time to test out the battery time before publishing this guide. They include a Micro USB charger, a variety of form-fitting earbuds and pouch for travel. The neckband comes in both black and in white/gray.

Meet the MeFOTO BackPacker Air , a lightweight and compact tripod that comes in its own convenient carrying case with a draw string -- it's perfect for smartphones, compact cameras, action cameras and small mirrorless cameras. What we love most about this tripod is that it's super quick to set up, the price is right and that it comes in a variety of colors from nearly every spectrum of the rainbow, including purple. YAY! We also love their HyperLock leg lock System which makes it easy to lock into place when setting up in just a few minutes.

They also have the very nifty Sidekick 360 accessory, which is a must have if you own a smartphone. It's essentially a smartphone adapter for tripods, a godsend for mobile photographers and filmmakers who want to get a crystal clear shot without carrying a heavy SLR on a trip. It's also great for videos as well as shooting time-lapse and long exposures. And, again, they come in a myriad of fun colors so you can mix and match. More info including how to order can be found at http://www.mefoto.com/. I own a few tripods and they all take forever to set up and aren't always that sturdy when it comes to my Canon 7D body and more and more, I've been shooting on my iPhone and new Alcatel (listed in this guide) especially for my Instagram feed . While I haven't been able to put it to the 'true test' as it arrived after my last trip, I plan to bring it along on the next one. Super easy to set up however, we tried it and within minutes, it was good to go. After you pull legs to desired length, you simply twist the leg clockwise until it stops and you're ready to start shooting.

Let's face it - we've all experienced misplaced keys, phones, wallets and more, whether we're trying to get out of the house for a meeting or we're in a hotel room and can't remember where we packed it. TrackR allows you to attach the coin-sized TrackR bravo to any item and then use the TrackR app to locate it in seconds. If you've lost your phone (how often have you had one of those panic attacks?), simply press the button on your TrackR device to ring your missing phone, even if its on Silent Mode! TrackR's Crowd GPS Network updates you of your item’s latest location on a map and it has a long battery life as well -- they say a CR1620 battery lasts up to a year. They even tout that they'll provide free replacement batteries for life -- you simply pay postage. Available in a variety of fun colors (above), Battery Type: User replaceable CR1620 battery that lasts up to 1 year depending on usage. Free replacement batteries for life, just pay postage. It uses Bluetooth to connect (roughly 100 feet is what is suggested), and a phone can track up to ten devices at once.Travelers will be thrilled to know that it works worldwide and it has an app for both iPhone and Android smartphones. TrackR has a number of useful case scenarios for travelers too. Imagine being able to attach one of their devices to your check-in bags to receive an alert when they are loaded onto the plane or when they are coming down the conveyor belt at your destination airport. You can also adhere a TrackR to your passport or your day trip bag in case it’s lost or stolen. While you’re traveling, it can become easy to leave something at a pit stop, gas station or hotel. With TrackR’s Separation Alerts, you’ll be alerted if you’re walking away from an item -- I love this for cell phones. The app actually talks to the TrackR so you easily track your lost items quickly and painlessly. More information including how to order can be found at: https://www.thetrackr.com. the button on your TrackR device to ring your missing phone, even if its on Silent Mode! TrackR's Crowd GPS Network updates you of your item’s latest location on a map and it has a long battery life as well -- they say a CR1620 battery lasts up to a year. They even tout that they'll provide free replacement batteries for life -- you simply pay postage.

easily between songs and incoming calls. A godsend for anyone who isn't planted in one location for long is their tangle-free cables which are designed to be flexible and tangle-free.

Razor Platinum

Style-PowerXTRA

https://mycharge.com.

www.galaxyzega.com.