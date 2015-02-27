« CES 2015 Wrap Up: From 3D Printing & Connected Devices to 4K TVs & Infrared Cameras | Main | Reflections on the East Coast West Coast Thing... »

February 27, 2015

Immerse Yourself in Wisdom, Compassion & Connection at TEDxBerkeley 2015

The sixth annual TEDxBerkeley, which will fill Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley CA tomorrow, February 28, will focus on Wisdom, Compassion and Connection. On stage in front of over 2,000 attendees, 57 speakers and performers will share riveting insights on these important and pivotal themes.





From Indian & Japanese Performers to Renowned Leaders, Professors & Apple’s Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, don't miss the Live Stream at www.tedxberkeley.org.

This year’s inspiring line-up aims to transform the way we think about ideas that can re-shape the world’s priorities in education, science, the environment, healthcare and beyond, all of which is center to the core of TED.

Apple co-founder and philanthropist Steve Wozniak will close this year’s sold out event. Those interested in hearing the 2015 speakers and performers can tune into the live stream at http://www.tedxberkeley.org starting at 10:00 am PST. The social media hashtag for the event is #TEDxBerkeley.

The complete line-up this year includes the following performers, thought leaders and visionaries, listed under the “theme” they will present.

Wisdom:

UC Men’s Octet: UC Berkeley A Capella Group

Prasad Kaipa: CEO of Kaipa Group, Business and Leadership Coach

Adora Svitak: Activist for Feminism & Youth Causes

Marc Gopin: Director, Center for World Religions, Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution

Carolyn Gable: CEO and Founder, Expect a Miracle!

Eric Holt-Gimenez: Executive Director, Food First

Dan Garcia: UC Berkeley Computer Science Professor

Valerie Joi: Musical Minister

Compassion:

Cal Raijin Taiko: UC Berkeley Japanese Performance Drum Group

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman: Transformation Director, Pick-N-Pay, South Africa

Dr. Victoria Kisyombe: Innovator in Women Empowerment

Alison Meyer: Leadership Coach, UC Berkeley Assistant Professor

Mike Robbins: Life Coach & Author

Meera Shenoy: Founder, Youth4Jobs

Dan Viederman: CEO of Verite

Connection:

New Orleans Manifesto: New Orleans Jazz Band

Cal Bhangra: UC Berkeley Punjabi Dance Group

Richmond Sarpong: UC Berkeley Chemistry Professor

Emily Levine: Producer and Comedian

Dr. Eric Rasmussen: CEO of Infinitum Humanitarian Systems

Viviana Guzman: Flutist who has performed in over 100 countries

Steve Wozniak: Apple Computer Co-Founder and Philanthropist

I am thrilled to be a co-curator again this year, together with co-curator R. Jennifer Barr and curator Erin Roberts. Also a huge hats off to platinum sponsor Fetzer Institute for helping us make the event more global than ever. Other sponsors include Food Should Taste Good, Positive Energy, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, 18 Rabbits, Victor Hugo Winery, OneSquigglyLine, Noah’s Bagels, Ben & Jerry’s, Livestream, Hootsuite and MailChimp.

February 27, 2015 in America The Free, Client Announcements, Entertainment/Media, Events, Magic Sauce Media | Permalink

TrackBack

TrackBack URL for this entry:

http://www.typepad.com/services/trackback/6a00d83451c79e69e201b7c755dd75970b

Listed below are links to weblogs that reference Immerse Yourself in Wisdom, Compassion & Connection at TEDxBerkeley 2015:

Comments

The comments to this entry are closed.