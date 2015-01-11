« Nicoise & Liquid Nitrogen Cooking at the International Culinary Institute in New York | Main | Kolibree Connected Electric Toothbrush at CES 2015, First of its Kind with 3D Motion Sensors & Interactive Feedback »

Kolibree & Dentegra Announce Collaboration at CES 2015

Kolibree and Dentegra Insurance Company announced plans at this year's CES show in Las Vegas, to offer innovative Kolibree Connected Electric Toothbrush, dental discounts and rewards through new Dentegra Smile Club, slated to go live early this quarter.

Dentegra offers innovative and affordable dental insurance plans to individuals and groups in 38 states and is one of the nation’s leading stand-alone dental issuers on the public health exchanges of the Affordable Care Act. The new Dentegra dental discount plan will not be an insurance program, but rather a part of Dentegra’s new “Smile Club” connecting members to advances in dental health care, pricing transparency, reviews and discounts on dental products and services.

The Kolibree Connected Electric Toothbrush is the first of its kind that offers 3D sensors and real-time interactive feedback to users in an innovative way. The toothbrush includes a free mobile app that keeps people of all ages engaged and motivated to brush better and for longer. Basically, it registers both brushstrokes and location in toothbrushing. A fun way to connect to their phones and mobile devices while improving their brushing techniques, the Kolibree toothbrush will also allow parents to see how well their kids are brushing on a daily basis as well as store the entire family’s brushing behavior data on one smart phone. That data can be kept private or users can share that data with their dentist if they choose.





Dentegra’s collaboration with Kolibree will give consumers access to the connected electric toothbrush at a significant discount, complete with interactive games. The combination of real-time dental discounts from Dentegra with Kolibree’s real-time data on brushing behavior will empower users to take better care of their teeth while changing the traditional paradigm of how people think of dental care.

The announcement marks another step in Dentegra’s recent growth and expansion. Last year, Dentegra launched PPO dental insurance plans in 24 public health care exchanges, and this year won approval to enter another 14, with insurance products that give children and families affordable, no-nonsense, easy-to-understand access to dental care.

Dentegra is working to pilot “Dentegra Smile Club,” initially in San Francisco, CA, and Austin, TX, starting in Q1 2015.

The Dentegra dentist network - 22,000 strong across the nation and growing – will help Smile Club members obtain discounts on dental care including the cost of cleanings and a significant number of the most common dental care services.

Along with discounts on dental care, members will be able to purchase at a substantial discount the Kolibree Connected Electric Toothbrush, the first of its kind in the world with 3D motion sensors. Members who purchase and use the toothbrush can earn points redeemable for a cleaning and checkup from a Dentegra network dentist once certain milestones are met.

Rewards will be based upon information automatically collected by the Kolibree toothbrush. More details about the pilot discount plan and how it works will be available soon at www.dentegrasmileclub.com.

